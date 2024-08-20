Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 46

Free for the first 48 hours

This week we discuss the supposed monkeypox global health crisis. In an example of literal newspeak, they want you to call it “mpox,” but here are Dispatches from Clown World are not having it. One does have to ask, why is it that progressives always associate monkeys with black people? Also, is it perhaps the case that there should be a stigma against a disease which spreads from gay orgies and started appearing in children and animals? Will they manage to again shut down society to avoid telling the gays to be hygienic?

Our other topics include: the opening of the DNC and their vasectomy van [we also forgot to say those lunatics removed women’s bathrooms for gender neutral bathrooms! Dammit, it’s always something,] a warrant for Volodymyr Z., JD Vance’s dog, Disney Plus’s lifetime liability waiver, and a continuation of the Raygun saga [they’re now claiming that her selection was above board, but I don’t believe them.]

Our Meeting of the Week is Richard Spencer and Gunther Fehlinger, which has led me to ask “Was the internet a mistake?”

In Clown World History, it has been 26 years since Bill Clinton admitted to having inappropriate relations with Monica Lewinsky.

That is all for this week. Please consider reading my enormous article about ending immigration, obviously quite a lot of work went into it.

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi