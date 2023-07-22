“And furthermore, it is my opinion that Carthage must be destroyed!”
- Cato the Elder [Plutarch, Life of Elder Cato, 27]
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America’s Permanent Elections Roll On
The Republican primary season is in full swing and, perhaps even more than usual, it is all bad. The discourse about our nation’s role in world affairs reminds me of a quote which is titled Woods’ Law #3: