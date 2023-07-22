“And furthermore, it is my opinion that Carthage must be destroyed!”

- Cato the Elder [Plutarch, Life of Elder Cato, 27]

Tucker Carlson’s incredible dead and defeated expression after former Vice President Mike Pence said “that is not my concern” when asked about the decline of American cities.

America’s Permanent Elections Roll On

The Republican primary season is in full swing and, perhaps even more than usual, it is all bad. The discourse about our nation’s role in world affairs reminds me of a quote which is titled Woods’ Law #3: