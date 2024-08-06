The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 44
0:00
-1:27:06

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Wayward Rabbler

Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 44

Is this the Crash?
Brad Pearce
Aug 06, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss Monday’s market meltdown. Is it the beginning of a crash or will it amount to nothing? Why did the companies that make the tools to create crypto perform the worst? Should you invest in chicken?

Leave a comment

Other topics include: England was a riot, Raskin’s rebellion, RFK’s bear story, “S…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Your best news source on the state of our farcical world
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brad Pearce
Recent Episodes
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 46
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 45
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 43
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 42
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 41
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches From Clown World: Episode 40
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 39
  Brad Pearce