Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 53
Kamala Harris: Plagiarist
Brad Pearce
Oct 15, 2024
3
Transcript

On this week’s episode we dive into the revelations that Kamala Harris “co-wrote” a book, and that, unsurprisingly, it is full of plagiarism. Is this a case of dishonesty or incompetence? Did she have anything to do with writing the book at all? What does it mean to have a co-author instead of a ghost writer? Perhaps most importantly, why does this woman seem to have none of the skills required to be an attorney?

Our other topics are: Tim Walz hunts for votes and JD Vance releases a badass picture, Gretchen’s Doritos Communion, a New York village’s mute swan was killed by a refugee, Ole Muskie catches a booster, leave a piece of pie [this had a decent ending once she further explained, but it doesn’t change the fact that many Twitter users are psychotic], and KKKandles.

Our Meeting of the Week is the UK Investment Summit.

In Clown World History it has been 5 years since Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize, shortly before a new and more brutal war started.

That’s all folks, thank you for listening.

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

