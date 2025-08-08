Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 90

Free for the first 48 hours

Gentlemen, I regret to inform you that the right wing e-girls are at it again. I suppose before listening you are best off watching this incredible short video from Nightmare “Friend” who was the one to bill it “Tradwife Kombat.”

While this cat fight blowout is certainly entertaining, on the other hand, what is wrong with these people? Are women just all like this? Even so, why is there are a market for these ridiculous and unstable hypocrites who are as judgmental as they are slutty? I suppose I don’t know, but hopefully with right wing sentiment being more common among Gen Z, the women won’t be sad “pick me’s” who only see pretending to be conservative as a way to get male attention.

We have many other Clown World topics for you: Nancy Mace for Governor, Texas Democrats flee, Israel fires AG, Ukraine War support collapses, Trump on the roof, dildo throwers [we have a purple dildo since we finished recording!], and the Snitch Parrot.

In Alexis’s combined true crime and conspiracy section she tells us about the Donora Smog incident.

Our Meeting of the Week is Dave Smith and Alex Berenson, which I am not even linking to as I don’t want to tempt you into listening to it.

In Clown World History, it has been 4 years since Trevor from The Whitest Kids U’ Know died [he did, in fact, fall off a balcony while drunk. The conspiracy theories were basically just because he talked about the Illuminati etc a lot.] In tribute, here is Super Size Me with Whiskey:

