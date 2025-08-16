Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 91

Free for the first 48 hours

This Week on Dispatches from Clown World: as if the threat of men getting addicted to sexbots wasn’t enough, the women are now getting one-shotted by talking to AIs whose favorite things are commitment and changing themselves! Alexis and I again dig into the sad and dangerous world of AI relationships and the new generation of femcels they are creating.

Further, what if an AI gave you a Messiah complex? What if it approved of a mass shooting? All guard rails are down and Clown World is rapidly becoming Hell World because a bunch of irresponsible autistic tech geeks can’t be bothered to properly test this extremely dangerous technology.

Our second half turned somewhat rapid fire, despite that it was another big week in Clown World. We have: federalizing DC, Putin gives American medal, Loomer vs MTG, sandwich guy [and Jarvis’s highly informative thread,] and Hu’s on First.

Seriously check out this MF’s wannabe terrorist beard.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: Do you remember the old “Garth Brooks is a Serial Killer” conspiracy? It turns out the overlap of missing and murdered persons and his concerts is pretty large, and he is mad people have noticed.

Our Meeting of the Week is Scott Horton and Auron MacIntyre, wherein they discussed why it is they are suddenly “protecting” the Jews from behavior at universities that we gentile white folk were made to tolerate for decades.



In Clown World History, it has been 17 years since the Russo-Georgia War, a key moment in Clown World History where the media said the exact opposite of the truth and then stuck with it for almost two decades now. It remains a great filter of who is worth considering a serious person.

Ok well we are done here with this rare Friday episode. Stay safe from AI out there, because I assure you it will try to kill us all.

