Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 59

This very special episode is brought to you by Ukrainians who die for our right to say asinine, ignorant, and cowardly things on podcasts. Thank you, brave Ukrainians, I hope it keeps you warm in the trenches knowing that I have an asinine, ignorant, and cowardly podcast. Is it worth it?

With that out of the way, onto our very serious clown world business.

Joe Biden shocked the idiots and shills on Sunday when he pardoned his son Hunter. Of course, the rest of us were expecting it. Still, the 10 year amnesty grant is something incredible. I don’t blame Biden for protecting his son, though it is but stanching the bleeding from decades of terrible parenting.

I forgot to mention, Biden’s amnesty statement looks quite a lot better as phrased by anyone but Joe Biden, as I learned from Grok.

We have many other topics today, such as the great debanking, drunk Kamala Harris, Georgian baby trafficking ring, South Korea’s almost coup, the kids are alright, the return of the Redskins, and the United Health assassination.

Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner is the sky battle prediction.

Our Meeting of the Week is sleepy Joe in Angola.

In Clown World History, nn December 4th 1977, Jean-Bédel Bokassa coronated himself the Emperor of the Central African Empire in a Napoleonic ceremony:

Peace to you and hopefully the sky battle doesn’t kill us all, may you be forgiven your sins like Hunter Biden.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi