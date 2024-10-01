Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 51

Free for the first 48 hours

In this week’s episode we discuss Israel’s assassination of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. What does this mean for the future of Israel and the “Axis of Resistance?” Has Israel triumphed after a year of brutal conflict, or will they push things too far until they fail? Is it now obvious that the “restraint” of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” was weakness and cowardice instead of wisdom? We cover these questions and more in a first section that is likely to upset anyone with a strong ideological viewpoint on this matter, which perhaps means I’m doing something right.

We have a whole mess of further Clown World topics that are much more lighthearted than brutal violence in the Middle East. In part two there is: Zuck the libertarian?; Doug Emhoff: Portrait of a Man; JD Vance’s kids eat 14 eggs; Flouride’s undue risks; gay mouthwash study; Routh Jr. the pedo; “have a blessed day”; a real life blonde joke; and Martyr Made’s Tom Hanks story.

Our Meeting of the Week is Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni [who by the way is 47 and thus apparently unlikely to accidentally get pregnant]

In Clown World History: On September 27, 1962 the book Silent Spring by Rachel Carson was released, leading to an era of insane environmental regulations.

That is it for the week. I hope to get some writing done and have a regular article by Saturday, be that about Eric Adams or something else.



