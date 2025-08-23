Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 92

This is a free episode, please share!

This Week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I welcome what will hopefully be new listeners with an episode about the sad mess that is Europe. It isn’t just Trump’s meeting with their supposed leaders, the entire continent is waiting to be picked apart! What even comes from Europe anymore? Is there any reason the continent shouldn’t be split into spheres of influence and looted for what wealth remains? I have been saying for some time that Britain is China in the 1890s, but I think the decline on the Continent itself may be even more terminal. Could any of these countries field and supply real armies? Why are they so hostile in their weakness? Has Baltic Chihuahua syndrome infected them?

It was, as ever, a big week in Clown World. In our second segment we have: Bolton raided, Cracker Barrel, Eve Barlow defends Gal Gadot, Ashley St Clair the Podcast, Sabrina Carpenter’s covid party, crashing a food review, and the penis typhoon.

Taiwan spends decades trying to get people to take them seriously and then this happens.

In Alexis’s True Crime Corridor we have the missing baby Emmanuel

Our Meeting of the Week is of course Trump and Putin [apparently why airmen are buried there is because they died moving the aircraft to Russia during Lend-Lease]

In Clown World History on August, 23rd 1991 we had perhaps the most important single event in making Clown World possible: the World Wide Web was opened to the public.

That is all. Hopefully some of you are new listeners who enjoyed our humble podcast. To the rest of you, I assure you that you will not be left wondering about what big thing is upcoming for my career, I am currently just hurrying up and waiting for Sunday,

