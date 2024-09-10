Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 48

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss Russiagate 7.0. Was Tenet Media a nefarious plot to destabilize the United States by paying right wing commentators to say what they would say anyway? Isn’t it the case that if anything this was done to discredit them, not amplify their message? We will never find out, because the great thing about indictments against people in Russia is they never get adjudicated!

It was an enormous week in Clown World, but Alexis and I covered a record number of stories with discipline and economy. We have Walz’s for Trump, Cheney endorses Harris, Kamala’s cup, Venezuelans in Colorado and Haitians in Ohio, California’s oral sex lawsuit, the fake trans women trying to cash in on OnlyFans, Low testosterone NPR, Milo challenges Nick to what I am calling a “gay child off” [it is more funny and less disturbing than it sounds], Laura Loomer eats dog food, Whale spy [apparently this story got updated today, and now they say animal rights activists were incorrect about the whale’s cause of death], Nick Cotto Avocado, and Barron starts college.

Our Meeting of the Week is Tucker Carlson and Daryl Cooper.

In Clown World History, on September 7th 2008 the Federal Government took control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a key part of the great recession, and by extension the consolidation of banks and media which ultimately lead to the creation of Clown World.

I’m including the video of Kamala with the Seinfeld credits because it is priceless.

That’s a wrap. I am very busy and behind schedule, it will definitely be next week before I have another Substack article out unfortunately, though there is other writing I am working on, and will have a Libertarian Institute article publishing any day now. Thank’s for listening.



As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler [soon off ban] and Alexis @LaissezLexi

