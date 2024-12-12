Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 60

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we discuss the fall of the Syrian Arab Republic. I have followed the Syrian war closely for the 13 years Alexis and I have been together, and it turns out, that whole time she hasn’t been listening! Regardless, it is almost the end of 2024, and we were overdue for the introduction of moderate radical Islamic terrorists. With a little bit of education, this Al Jolani will probably be the next Thomas Jefferson, if only the religious minorities can survive that long.

As mentioned at the end of the episode, we have an ongoing holiday sale. Please subscribe and help support my work and adorable family! Get 20% off for 1 year

Our other topics include Luigi Mangione, Daniel Penny not guilty, “The Taliban Ended Opium Production, and Here’s Why That’s a Bad Thing,” libs don’t understand birthright citizenship, Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, and 100 men.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: Grandfather clocks stopped in 2020 and just restarted, is it an omen that we are so back?

Our Meeting of the Week is Trump and Orban at Mar-A-Lago.

In Clown World History: It has been 16 years since the arrest of Bernie Madoff.

That picture of Assad with his cousin in the Hitler shirt is too funny to not share, if there was anything else I said I would post here and I forgot I apologize.

This keeps making me think of that Halloween flashback on Archer, “Wait, why was I dressed as Hitler?”

Okay folks, yet again, please consider a paid sub! Remember Alexis is hoping to make 2025 Bingo but we need submissions. That is all for now.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi