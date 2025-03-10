Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 71

Free for the first 48 hours

In this episode we talk about America’s least favorite princess, Meghan Sussex, née Markle. The reviews are in and viewers, including Alexis, are left wondering why would anyone make a TV show where Meghan Markle presents 10 year old homemaking trends to celebrity-adjacent guests in someone else’s home? We’re not sure, but it seems to represent the big change in the social climate that this lady is no longer whining about racism but is trying to be a homemaker, albeit equally unconvincingly.

We have many other Clown World topics to cover: Royal dates, Choose Your Fighter/blue haired lady tries to use slang, Trump’s Joint Address, Vance in Vermont, new EU flag, Amouranth shoots a guy, Phallic Free night, Musk’s challenge, Katy Perry in space, and a Moscow murders update.

You must see that EU graphic, which is next level. I guess it’s supposed to be war paint?

Totally not a sodomy reference.

In Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner she asked Grok what a mermaid would taste like and then by some crazy coincidence was later fed a conspiracy about a guy who claims the elites eat mermaids.

Our Meeting of the Week is of course the big meetup with Trump, Vance, and Zelensky, which feels like forever ago now, but we didn’t have an episode last week.

In Clown World History, it has been 25 years since the Dot Com Bubble peaked!

We are attempting to hawk ALP Nicotine Pouches to Wayward Rabbler listeners 21 and over. Please follow our affiliate link for a special offer.

I also said I would throw a few other links to recent things I have done here: my article about Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories for Commonplace, my article on the eastern DRC for The American Conservative, my appearance on The Frame Podcast regarding the history of the Ukraine War, and my appearance with Kyle Matovcik on In Liberty and Health. I promise I am trying to get a main article for the newsletter out, I but proving here that I have been busy!

Leave a comment

Share

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi