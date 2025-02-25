Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 70

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I discuss the “Zizians” a bizarre cult-like group of trans vegan computer scientists linked to 6 deaths across the nation [two of which are their own members.] They’re alleged to have killed their landlord, one of their parents, and a Border Patrol agent. Will their leader Jack “Ziz” LaSota get released from a Maryland jail after being arrested last week? How many more are there? Should the media be learning something about its pronoun policies? Are people scared to talk about this story because it sounds like a right wing fever dream?

Our other topics are the UN Ukraine Resolution, Patel confirmed, Five bullet points, “intelligence community” freaks, Yosemite bathrooms, St. Clair update, and the new women’s housekeeping guru Kylie Perkins.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: Diddy’s lawyer quit. Is Diddy into necromancy, necrophilia, adrenochrome, or even things we haven’t heard of?

Our Meeting of the Week is the “Bannon-Tracey Summit” at CPAC, to borrow Michael Tracey’s own description.

In Clown World History: on February 25th, 1956 Khrushchev gave the “Cult of Personality and Its Consequences” speech about the crimes of Stalin. Is it possible that was taken too uncritically, considering it was the next guy consolidating power? Hard to say.

That is all for this week. I am again sorry for the slow pace of proper articles on here, I am doing some writing for other people trying to get my finances in order after 3 years of making almost no money and having the baby. Please consider a paid subscription regardless, I hope to not have to keep up the current pace of writing for other people, as I strongly prefer writing the long articles for this newsletter.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi