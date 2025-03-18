Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 72

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the Trump Administration’s absurd and blatantly cynical crusade against “anti-Semitism.” They have quite obviously co-opted all of the woke nonsense to snuff out any decent against Israel’s brutal war of extermination, and at least some people love it. We discuss the universities, Mahmoud Khalil, how Israel supporters are huge babies, and more.

Our other topics are: Palestinian refugees to Africa, bombing Yemen, the auto-pen, Hunter in Africa, Martin doxxed, swatting, and the slaving human rights judge.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: will we be getting the Kennedy documents tomorrow?

Our Meeting of the Week is Marine Le Pen and Mahamat Deby

In Clown World History: It has been 5 years since “15 days to slow the spread.”

I hope you can find time to read my Syria article. I am working hard to get my content here back up now that I'll have at least a bit of money in my bank account from all the stuff I had published other places recently.

