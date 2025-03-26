Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 73

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the texting scandal everyone is talking about: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz brought the notorious neocon editor of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg into a Signal chat about bombing Yemen. How and why did this happen? Why is there no accountability? Why in the world did Goldberg exit the chat?

Other topics include Harry the pimp, soda influencers, the return of the goiter, astronauts home, fake ICE targets Ukrainians, Ye schizoposting [it seems he has yet again deleted all of his tweets,] Snow White bombs, and the fall of pride.

In Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner, is this the last pope before the apocalypse?

Our Meeting of the Week is the ungodly coming together of Richard Hanania and Aella.

In Clown World History it has been 26 years since the Kosovo War.

Also, yet again, I am trying to hawk these ALP Pouches you can get from my affiliate link.

That’s for this week. Will be trying to get a main substack article out but have yet another thing to write for TAC.

