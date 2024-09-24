Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 50

Free for the first 48 hours



This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I cover a story you may have missed. Do you remember hearing about “Blue Zones,” areas where a lot of people live to be over 100? For the last 25 years we have heard endlessly about everything we could learn from their diet and lifestyle and whatever else. A new study has shown that this entire concept is fictitious, and it is the result of missing birth certificates and people not reporting deaths to commit pension fraud! What does this say about our “expert” class? Well, nothing good. [Also, it seems I meant Costa Rica not Puerto Rico when I said they stopped accepting birth certificates as an identifying document due to fraud.]

Our other topics include: Israel attacks Lebanon, Zelensky on tour, Teamsters don’t endorse, RFK and Nuzzi, Diddy update, and NYT recommends adults sleep with stuff animals.

Our Meeting of the Week is the Pacific Quad Group. Check out Biden:

In Clown World History, it has been 30 years since the debut of the show Friends.



That is all for now, I better go lay down with my media-approved stuffed animal. See you next week.

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler [soon off ban] and Alexis @LaissezLexi

Share