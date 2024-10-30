The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 55
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 55

Election Roundup: My Fellow Garbage Americans
Brad Pearce
Oct 30, 2024
3
Transcript

Our baby is going through what they call “four month sleep regression” and I apologize for him making a bit more noise then usual, if only we could get him on Joe Biden’s sleep schedule!

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we again go over the US elections, the biggest show in Clown World. We start with the news of the day: in response to some comedian referring to Puerto Rico having a lot of garbage, Biden said that the only garbage he sees are Trump supporters! Ol’ Joe is going with the being retarded excuse, but his supporters have already praised his moral clarity while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized him for describing Americans that way!

We also talk about the Madison Square Garden rally itself, Trump on Rogan, Tim Walz pretends to game with AOC, a bizarre Democrat ads on porn and women voting as well as a Trump ad about Kamala’s cruel prosecutor record, WaPo’s non-endorsement, and Tucker responds to an NYT journalist.

I also have to highlight a Halloween costume that is too funny to be racist:

In Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner she talks about a bizarre TikTok regarding the passage of time and if we aligned the Mayan calendar to the wrong version of a Christian calendar.

Our Meeting of the Week was the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

In Clown World History, it has been 4 years since Democrats pretended (?) to not know what a “coyote” is in the context of immigration.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Your best news source on the state of our farcical world
Brad Pearce
