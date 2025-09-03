Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 93

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I discuss the new narco wars. The Trump Administration has blown up some random boat off the coast of Venezuela and are very happy with themselves. They are looking ready for regime change, which of course would only bring more drugs and migrants into our country. Why must we live like this?

In other Clown World topics we have: Trump’s dead, Epstein files released again, Age of Deportations, China’s military parade, life & death at Burning Man, performative male reading, and the lost Scottish tribe.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner she tells us how the TayAnons are coping with Taylor Swift’s engagement. Not well, apparently.

Our Meeting of the Week is Glenn Greenwald and Taylor Lorenz.

In Clown World history, it is 54 years since Qatari Independence, which of course has become a key point in Clown World discourse.

