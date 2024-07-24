Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 42

Free for the First 48 Hours
It has been a crazy week in Clown World, but our lovely host Alexis is back from maternity leave, because this is one job a woman still has to do while nursing!
Our main topic is Kamala’s Coup, on how Joe Biden got pushed out of his own Presidential campaign. Of course, Kamala isn’t nearly clever enough to have planned any of t…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.