The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 42
0:00
-1:18:37

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Wayward Rabbler

Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 42

Kamala's Coup
Brad Pearce
Jul 24, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

Free for the First 48 Hours

It has been a crazy week in Clown World, but our lovely host Alexis is back from maternity leave, because this is one job a woman still has to do while nursing!

Our main topic is Kamala’s Coup, on how Joe Biden got pushed out of his own Presidential campaign. Of course, Kamala isn’t nearly clever enough to have planned any of t…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Your best news source on the state of our farcical world
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brad Pearce
Recent Episodes
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 46
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 45
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 44
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 43
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 41
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches From Clown World: Episode 40
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 39
  Brad Pearce