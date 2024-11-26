Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 58

Free for the first 48 Hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss Congress’s “UAP” hearings, which is the fancy term they now give UFO’s to deny that they are objects at all. There were no bombshells or little green men, but it seems clear that the government is covering up some sort of information and technology. Is there a good reason, or is it their addiction to secrecy? Or, possibly, as I suggest, does this have nothing to do with aliens and instead the fabric of reality is tearing?

Our other topics include the [hopefully] coming network of InfowarsMSNBC and Jack Smith dropping charges. After that, there are multiple clownish sex topics, perhaps because the Trump election has made people horny. We have the Biden Admin’s Malaysian “chemsex” study [I got this wrong, it was not even a study, they developed an app to help men who do sodomy after injecting drugs…we’ve been governed by some real freaks,] FuckingFascists on Reddit, sperm nanobots, and Keir Starmer “bans” spiking drinks.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner we have the Beyonce murders artists who don’t praise her theory which has gained prominence since the Diddy arrest.

Our Meeting of the Week is Musk & the Military, after the man told a brief story about how long it takes to renovate stairs at the Pentagon.

In Clown World History is has been 25 years since Elian Gonzalez was rescued off of the coast of Florida.

That’s a wrap, happy Thanksgiving everyone. I hopefully have a Libertarian Institute article coming out and then have 2 magazine articles to work on and a third I’m shopping to get a commission on, it will by early December at the latest before I have another main substack article, but we’ll try to do another podcast next week. As ever, thanks for listening and your support.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi